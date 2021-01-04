Go beyond existing expenditure in budget 

The Union Budget for FY22 will be presented in a few weeks, but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has partly briefed out its contents, more than once. In her own words, it will include a massive public sector investment and expenditure push on infrastructure and healthcare.

This isn’t anything extraordinary but an essential act, because of its welfaristic nature and the multiplier effect on the economy. But what is a matter of concern is whether the promised spending binge entails elements of the Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure bonanza first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019. Given the government’s record of repackaging programmes and outlays, such a move will end up as a tasteless reheat of past announcements and must be avoided.

There’s nothing wrong in chest-beating about landmark initiatives, but the infrastructure investment pipeline didn’t cut the mustard when it was rolled out as a kickstart-the-economy package in 2019 itself. To refresh the devil in the details, every year, the Centre and states spend over Rs 10 lakh crore on infrastructure; so the proposed Rs 111 lakh crore for five years didn’t enthuse many.

But in FY21, the sum to be spent was significantly higher than usual and it cheered up policy watchers. However, there has been little progress since then. If in December 2019, 44% of the total Rs 111 lakh crore-worth projects were under implementation and Rs 22 lakh crore or 20% were under development stage, it remained so as of December 2020.

Moveover, the Centre’s share translates to only 39%, while an equal sum will be borne by cash-starved states. The remaining 21% has to come from the ailing private sector. One noteworthy development, though, is the creation of the India Investment Grid to handhold all greenfield and brownfield infra projects.

It will resolve some of the long-standing issues including delayed permissions and land acquisition, which means project execution should be relatively better. That said, the government must think out of the box to ensure that the expenditure push in FY22 stretches beyond what has already been announced.