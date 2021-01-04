STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Transparency the watchword as India begins COVID-19 vaccination

Just when India is rolling up its sleeves to begin mass vaccination of frontline warriors against the coronavirus, politicisation of the worst kind came from the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav.

Published: 04th January 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

Just when India is rolling up its sleeves to begin mass vaccination of frontline warriors against the coronavirus, politicisation of the worst kind came from the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav. He dissed the programme and refused to let his party participate, characterising it as BJP’s vaccine. Hours later, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called Akhilesh out, saying the vaccine belongs to humanity and not to any individual party, adding he will definitely take the jab when his turn comes.

Remember, India would have defeated polio much earlier had vested interests not created a scare against its universal vaccination, insinuating that it was a population control tool to make the recipients impotent. Islamic scholars appear okay with the Covid jab even if it contains pork gelatine, not buying into the nonsense of labelling it after a political party.

Another needless controversy arose from the apparent haste in regulatory approval to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate on the basis of its decent first and second phase results as its third phase is currently underway. Fingers were pointed at the Centre for pushing the vaccine candidate through despite the small sample size in phases 1 and 2, to give itself bragging rights for developing the first homegrown jab.

Heavens wouldn’t have fallen had the regulator decided to wait for a few more weeks for the outcome of the third phase to be published after peer review. Leapfrogging that critical step has made its decision appear dodgy. Why would frontline workers want to take Bharat Biotech’s candidate despite insufficient data on its efficacy?

Would they have the liberty to choose, since the Oxford University’s jab was greenlighted a day earlier? As the Oxford one was put through the wringer by the UK’s regulator, we know its performance indicators and that its muddled testing did pass muster eventually.

Which brings us to the question of transparency. Let alone Bharat Biotech’s candidate sneaking in, we don’t even know if the Centre has placed advance orders for any vaccine and at what cost. Also, the dosage of the first Oxford shot, half or full, and the gap between two jabs, four weeks or 12 as decided by the UK, is yet unclear. Confidence building requires full clarity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccines
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp