AAP punching way above its weight for pan-india footprint    

When the AAP entered the political landscape in 2013 with its base in Delhi, it rode a wave of goodwill, hope and expectation stretching far beyond the national capital. It captured the imagination of the masses and the classes in equal measure. The party has since then been active mainly in Delhi and Punjab, although in the northern state it has lost much ground.

Now the AAP is seeking to spread its wings beyond the two states and has declared its intent to test the electoral waters in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and even Assam. Whether it is only a trial balloon or a serious attempt at capturing power is as yet unclear, but the party is clearly aiming too high. In all these states, the AAP neither has a strong leadership, nor a well-established party structure and rank and file, essential prerequisites for any party.

From all accounts, it is trying to garner support only on the promise of replicating the Delhi model of governance. But in all probability, this will fall far short. What the party must remember is that it was born in the backdrop of a series of corruption scandals, with some sort of idealistic principles as its foundational base. It positioned itself as an alternative to the existing discredited political parties. But corruption is no longer a central issue, nor is the AAP now very different from the mainstream parties.

This is not to suggest the party should not be ambitious, that is their prerogative and it needs to be respected. But before eyeing other states, it could perhaps think of taking the Delhi model to another level. The party’s government has done well on public education and health. But nowhere are the city’s roads comparable to London’s, a promise chief minister Arvind Kejriwal rather ambitiously made.

Public transportation is also in a bad shape while hardly any new infrastructure has been added in the last six years. Clean drinking water is still a pipe dream for many, especially in the less developed colonies. Lastly, the Covid pandemic brought out its administrative inexperience and the city reeled under the disease during its peak. So the AAP should fix Delhi first. Other states can follow later.