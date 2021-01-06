Another minister puts BJD in a spot

The brutal murder of a BJP leader along with his associate in Cuttack district has once again sent the political temperature soaring in Odisha, with another minister of the BJD government in the centre of controversy. The 73-year-old BJP leader, Kulamani Baral, was hacked to death on Saturday night in Mahanga police station limits by a group of miscreants.

On Tuesday, the Cuttack (Rural) Police claimed to have nabbed four perpetrators of the crime. However, the double murder has the BJD government in a spot, with state law minister Pratap Jena named in the FIR. The ruling party has rubbished the allegations and so has Jena, who represents the Assembly segment. But the BJP has upped its ante, calling for the minister’s sacking.

National spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi accused the Odisha government of rising political murders and said the BJP has been at the receiving end of violence since the 2017 panchayat polls. The party has launched a statewide agitation over the murders and plans to mount pressure, with national leaders visiting the state soon. Like it did with the Nayagarh case, where agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahoo’s name was dragged, the BJP, now the primary opposition, is unlikely to relent with key polls to urban and panchayat bodies ahead.

After the 2019 general elections, when Naveen Patnaik’s BJD stood unscathed against the Modi wave for the second time, the two parties displayed unusual political camaraderie. While the BJD offered support to the NDA on key issues, the BJP also more than reciprocated. Not very long ago, the then party chief Amit Shah had even cited the law and order situation of Odisha while taking potshots at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the rising political violence in the neighbouring state.

But politics can be truly dynamic. The BJD supremo recently made his party’s political gameplan clear by targeting the national outfits and it is unlikely that the BJP would let go of any chance to get back. With the Congress slipping continuously and barely making any effort to set its house in order, the political space in the state will be worth a watch as the two major forces square off.