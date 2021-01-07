STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Needless corporate war over the COVID vaccine

By the same measure, the two companies must be congratulated for burying the hatchet on Tuesday.

Published: 07th January 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine dry run

COVID19 vaccination dry run underway at a Kasturba Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A corporate war among pharmaceutical vaccine producers is the last thing a Covid-weary population needs after tens of thousands of deaths and millions waiting impatiently to take a safety jab. In this context, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, which is partnering to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine in India, had named three vaccines as efficient, while labelling others safe “just like water”. Taking umbrage, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella hit back at “doubters” in a press conference, claiming its vaccine Covaxin was ready for use.

By the same measure, the two companies must be congratulated for burying the hatchet on Tuesday. A joint statement said it was more important “to save lives” and they promised to work together “for a smooth rollout”. Meanwhile, there are concerns highlighted by patient groups that while efficacy data was not available for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin till December 30, it had been hurriedly given the go-ahead on January 2. The health department would do well to be slow rather than sloppy in green-lighting ‘emergency-use’ vaccines.

Lives are at stake and the country’s mass immunisation programme is too big to go wrong. At the same time, the demand for millions of doses cannot be met by one or two companies. Pricing issues too between the government and the Serum Institute, which is going to market AstraZeneca’s Covishield, have caused delays and it appears a large stock of 70 million doses has built up as the stalemate continued. The spat has cost us precious time, when the country is struggling with over 10 million infections.

Three days ago it appears the matter was resolved after Serum Institute agreed to sell a 100 million doses to the government at a special price of  Rs 200 a unit. When countries like the US and UK are fully into their vaccination programme, it is not right that deployment and supply arrangements are held up because of pricing issues. The companies involved cannot be allowed to profiteer; at the same time, the government has to agree to spend the extra rupee to save lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp