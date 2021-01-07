Needless corporate war over the COVID vaccine

A corporate war among pharmaceutical vaccine producers is the last thing a Covid-weary population needs after tens of thousands of deaths and millions waiting impatiently to take a safety jab. In this context, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, which is partnering to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine in India, had named three vaccines as efficient, while labelling others safe “just like water”. Taking umbrage, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella hit back at “doubters” in a press conference, claiming its vaccine Covaxin was ready for use.

By the same measure, the two companies must be congratulated for burying the hatchet on Tuesday. A joint statement said it was more important “to save lives” and they promised to work together “for a smooth rollout”. Meanwhile, there are concerns highlighted by patient groups that while efficacy data was not available for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin till December 30, it had been hurriedly given the go-ahead on January 2. The health department would do well to be slow rather than sloppy in green-lighting ‘emergency-use’ vaccines.

Lives are at stake and the country’s mass immunisation programme is too big to go wrong. At the same time, the demand for millions of doses cannot be met by one or two companies. Pricing issues too between the government and the Serum Institute, which is going to market AstraZeneca’s Covishield, have caused delays and it appears a large stock of 70 million doses has built up as the stalemate continued. The spat has cost us precious time, when the country is struggling with over 10 million infections.

Three days ago it appears the matter was resolved after Serum Institute agreed to sell a 100 million doses to the government at a special price of Rs 200 a unit. When countries like the US and UK are fully into their vaccination programme, it is not right that deployment and supply arrangements are held up because of pricing issues. The companies involved cannot be allowed to profiteer; at the same time, the government has to agree to spend the extra rupee to save lives.