Loads of challenges for DMK leadership  

Tamil Nadu’s main opposition, the DMK, reportedly inviting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for an event this month and the subsequent denial following discontent among the home-grown Muslim allies and outrage on social media has showed the chinks in the armour of its reasonably tight rank-and-file.

DMK minority wing chief D Mastan reportedly flew to Hyderabad along with AIMIM’s TN unit chief Vakeel Ahmed last week to invite Owaisi. But Mastan was quick to term this as “fake news” after the outrage.

It’s not just this incident. Even the DMK leadership’s mode of campaigning has been causing a lot of discomfort among its cadre. Party chief M K Stalin has been banking more on video campaigns to address people. While this helped the leadership reach the cadre during the thick of the pandemic, it may want to reboot its strategy now that political parties have begun coming out of the virtual and are getting real with their campaign trails.

The latest talking point has been Stalin’s no-show in Pettavaithalai, a village on the Tiruchy-Karur border, where hundreds of DMK supporters were kept waiting for over four hours, only to be disappointed when the party chief reportedly moved past the venue without so much as a wave. What was even more of a political eyesore was the women dancers the cadre had got to perform “item numbers” to keep the crowd engaged till Stalin arrived.

People who came for the meeting were disappointed by the party’s fall from grace, saying this “obscenity on stage” would never have happened during the time of the late DMK chief, M Karunanidhi. In contrast, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK has been making a concerted attempt to connect with farmers, self-help groups and the youth by holding impromptu chats with them during his campaign trips.

Even political greenhorn Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam has been holding roadshows. The DMK still has time to pull up its socks. The elections are a few months away and Stalin needs to seriously reconsider his mode of campaigning if he truly wants to capitalise on his position as the opposition party leader and work towards the possible anti-incumbency factor.

