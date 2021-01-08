What demagoguery and ignorance can do to a mighty nation

The United States of America just about managed to retrieve itself from the brink. Joe Biden’s 302-232 win in the US Congress against the outgoing Donald Trump team may have come as a huge sigh of relief for a kind of global polity. Not just in Washington DC, which is, almost unimaginably, still under curfew. Democratic-minded people across the world are invested in this.

A siege of the famed Capitol Hill of the ‘world’s oldest democracy’ is a rather unprecedented and shocking level of mayhem, which does get described by the toll of four dead and a few more injured.

That we live in unusual times, what with the pandemic, need not be restated. But the unsettling effect on the ‘developed world’ is not something we have seen before.

Just how much a virus has unspooled the established world order, as obtained from the last century, is a revelation that must be read with the scenes of those mobs. A semblance of order was restored, and a Biden victory decisively certified. A relatively sobered Trump thereafter conceded defeat and agreed to an ‘orderly transition’ on January 20, when Biden will formally take over as POTUS.

It came with trademark Trumpisms though—on how ‘facts bore out’ the reasons why he ‘disagreed with the outcome of the elections’. Or him calling the rioters as “very special”, the fact that there were ones who were still mesmerised by Trumpism, still willing to believe that his first term was the ‘greatest’ in US history! That politics clearly lives. The speculation now is whether he would run again in 2024.

Whether Biden and Kamala Harris can bring America and its foreign policy out of the chaos of the Trump era, only time will show. But for the world and for democracy itself, today’s events in America are a lesson, an illustration of what a combination of demagoguery and ignorance can do to even a mighty nation. And that what we need to come out of this is, again, simply, a belief in democracy.