Challenges before Sitharaman to balance the books

It’s becoming finally and fatefully true. At 7.7%, India’s estimated GDP growth contraction in FY21 is the sharpest since the 1950s. The first advance estimates released Thursday show almost every metric going downhill but for two—agriculture (on the supply side) and government consumption (on the demand side).

Barring these, others like private consumption and investments, services sector, mining and manufacturing may all contract this fiscal. Nominal GDP loss during H1 was Rs 13.1 lakh crore and for the full fiscal, it could be Rs 8.6 lakh crore, implying a nominal gain in GDP of about Rs 4.5 lakh crore in H2, as per SBI research.

But experts aren’t downbeat, as these estimates have the shortest shelf-life of a few weeks and are only used as an input for budget calculations. The CSO will release revised estimates for the last three years later this month, which changes the base for FY21 estimates.

With inflation remaining sticky, monetary policy appears nearly exhausted. Moveover, the RBI also needs to soak up excess liquidity, shifting the onus of supporting growth officially to fiscal policy. Hence Budget FY22 is the starting point of a revival and is of utmost significance. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured us about a never-before Budget, but it’ll be interesting to see how she balances the books given the limited scope due to bleak tax collections.

However, rising GST collections, customs and excise duties, and projected revenue from spectrum auctions and disinvestments make one hopeful of fiscal policy propping up the economy to pre-pandemic levels the next financial year.

But India’s growth prospects are contingent on global factors and hence a word of caution. Although global economic activity is recovering, it’s unlikely to return to business as usual for the foreseeable future, according to the World Bank. In its latest report, it wondered if we were heading into a decade of disappointment as the pandemic leaves long-lasting adverse effects on economic activity and per capita incomes, eventually dragging down global potential output.