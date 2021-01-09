STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Challenges before Sitharaman to balance the books

But experts aren’t downbeat, as these estimates have the shortest shelf-life of a few weeks and are only used as an input for budget calculations.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Cabinet briefing in New Delhi

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

It’s becoming finally and fatefully true. At 7.7%, India’s estimated GDP growth contraction in FY21 is the sharpest since the 1950s. The first advance estimates released Thursday show almost every metric going downhill but for two—agriculture (on the supply side) and government consumption (on the demand side).

Barring these, others like private consumption and investments, services sector, mining and manufacturing may all contract this fiscal. Nominal GDP loss during H1 was Rs 13.1 lakh crore and for the full fiscal, it could be Rs 8.6 lakh crore, implying a nominal gain in GDP of about Rs 4.5 lakh crore in H2, as per SBI research.

But experts aren’t downbeat, as these estimates have the shortest shelf-life of a few weeks and are only used as an input for budget calculations. The CSO will release revised estimates for the last three years later this month, which changes the base for FY21 estimates. 

With inflation remaining sticky, monetary policy appears nearly exhausted. Moveover, the RBI also needs to soak up excess liquidity, shifting the onus of supporting growth officially to fiscal policy. Hence Budget FY22 is the starting point of a revival and is of utmost significance. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured us about a never-before Budget, but it’ll be interesting to see how she balances the books given the limited scope due to bleak tax collections.

However, rising GST collections, customs and excise duties, and projected revenue from spectrum auctions and disinvestments make one hopeful of fiscal policy propping up the economy to pre-pandemic levels the next financial year.  

But India’s growth prospects are contingent on global factors and hence a word of caution. Although global economic activity is recovering, it’s unlikely to return to business as usual for the foreseeable future, according to the World Bank. In its latest report, it wondered if we were heading into a decade of disappointment as the pandemic leaves long-lasting adverse effects on economic activity and per capita incomes, eventually dragging down global potential output.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp