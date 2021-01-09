STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

TRS plays the job card to draw youth

Till the day the TRS lost the Dubbaka by-election, KCR had no doubt about his party’s prowess in winning any election.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

Once bitten, twice shy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now doing a course correction to enlist the support of the youth whom he had ignored after riding to power in 2014 and then again in 2018. This is one of his topmost priorities before the Assembly polls in 2023. Till the day the TRS lost the Dubbaka by-election, KCR had no doubt about his party’s prowess in winning any election.

But then came the bypoll outcome in which the youth vote played a crucial role. The TRS leaders tried to convince themselves that the defeat was a mere blip but the results of the GHMC elections that followed made them realise their mistake. The chief minister is now intent on assuaging the ruffled feelings of the estranged sections, mainly the youth.

The Telangana movement, in fact, took birth with the promise of employment to all. As against a whopping 25 lakh educated unemployed, the state government has provided jobs to only a few thousands so far. To appease the youth, KCR is now busy filling 50,000 posts. He knows that without their support, he cannot wade through the muddy waters of electoral politics with the BJP bidding for power in the next elections. 

There is already criticism that KCR is not serious about filling 50,000 jobs and that it is only a move to get the youth to support him in the upcoming elections to the municipal corporations of Warangal and Khammam, two MLC graduate constituencies and by-election to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat.

KCR has the Presidential order on the zonal system in public employment amended but the posts are yet to be divided to fit the zones, which is a laborious process. The Telangana chief minister has already lost a lot of time. He has to hurry or the students and youth may queer the pitch to such an extent that he may not be able to repair it. Trust is easier to lose but difficult to build.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp