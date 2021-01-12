STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Challenges in creating an ideal business climate in Tamil Nadu

The dichotomy has confused voters and divided the media when analysing the performance of successive governments.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami garlanding statue of former CM Jayalalithaa at Panneerselvam Park, in Erode on Thursday | Express

Is Tamil Nadu anti-development? While political leaders across the spectrum from the DMK to the BJP have been saying so, data shows otherwise. The dichotomy has confused voters and divided the media when analysing the performance of successive governments. Influencers, actors and some politicians in the recent past have cited the perceived “increase in agitations and protests” as reasons for this. Data, however, shows that in 2020 alone, when the rest of the world was reeling under a severe economic crisis due to the pandemic, multiple international companies announced investments worth a whopping Rs 66,000 crore in the state, likely to create around 1.2 lakh jobs. CARE Ratings ranked it No.1 in the country in attracting investments.

Then, why do statements contradict data? Being a highly industrialised state right since its formation and due to the population density, the stress on land and other natural resources has been very high. While successive governments have worked hard to attract investments, little was done to create a sustainable business climate. Labour grievances and environmental degradation, common side-effects of industrialisation, were ignored until the problems reached a tipping point. For a high-performing state like TN, closing down industrial units is not the answer. Consistent and stringent monitoring mechanisms need to be deployed to ensure compliance with environment and labour legislation. In the rush to sustain investments, most states have failed to adopt a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with environmental and labour violations of companies.

The fix needed is at the Central level. The Centre must consider major reforms to Corporate Social Responsibility laws in this regard. It must look at incentivising industrial units that cause minimal pollution and maintain the best employee satisfaction records. Land, power and tax subsidies must be doled out only to those who meet these standards. Attracting investments alone will not boost the business climate. Ensuring compliance and providing generous incentives are equally necessary to create a sustainable structure. After all, we are living in an era when even Google employees are feeling the need to start a labour union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp