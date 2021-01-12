Incredible India rises from brink

It was surreal. Sports does mimic life’s vicissitudes. The tenacity to cling on despite being pushed to the brink and its ability to resurrect simply make it sublime. India were battered and bruised, both physically and mentally. One Indian batsman couldn’t run because of a hamstring injury, another took many a blow on his body, flinched in pain and stood his ground. A wicketkeeper who could only bat. The team without its regular skipper. Its frontline pacers are recuperating in the casualty ward.

There were abuses with alleged racial overtones hurled at two Indian players by a section of the crowd in Sydney on Day 3 and Day 4 of the third Test. And yet, when Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin walked off the field with a draw, the world stood and bowed. The two wounded Indian players batted through pain for more than 42 overs to thwart the marauding Australians and their barrage of short-pitched balls, coupled with some verbal volleys. India took the blow on its chin and moved on, not just on the field but off it, with elan. Not over-reliant on a few players, this shows the depth and mental fortitude of the team. After all, saving Tests has not always been India’s forte in the recent past.

On another level, this was not a Test played on the field. It was in the mind too. It had its share of controversy that almost threatened to overshadow the fierce competition on the field. Now that the improbable has happened, this Test will be etched in the memory for grit and determination, and definitely not for those moronic fans.

The naysayers and Test match cynics would be silenced for a while. Any match between two elite teams possessing extraordinary skills has the ability to produce a sumptuous game. The Test lasted the whole five days with a team trying to save the match in the last session. Bowlers plotting and batsmen defending: Tests can’t get better than this. What a battered India did on Monday was something incredible. That gives billions the belief to survive even when lying in an abyss. Ernest Hemingway’s words sum it up all: “A man can be destroyed but never defeated.”