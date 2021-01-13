STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Budgetary provisions necessary to tackle ballooning bad loans

One, banks’ profitability continues to suffer and two, it forces the government to infuse capital in state-run banks even if the nation’s finances are choked.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

It’s a testy beginning for the Indian banking sector. That bad loans are set to rise is a well-travelled fact, but the RBI now believes that its own assessment may not reflect the underlying gravity of the situation. This is concerning. In its latest Financial Stability Report, the central bank estimated that gross NPA ratio may touch 16.2% by September 2021, up from 9.7% in September 2020.

But in view of the regulatory forbearances like the moratorium, the standstill on asset classification and restructuring, the reported bad loan data isn’t conclusive and hence the RBI duly warned that its stress tests may not capture the ground reality and the projections were susceptible to change in a non-linear fashion.
Rising bad loans leave two troubling consequences.

One, banks’ profitability continues to suffer and two, it forces the government to infuse capital in state-run banks even if the nation’s finances are choked. That’s something the government wanted to do away with. So it pursued the massive bank clean-up exercise, infusing Rs 3.56 lakh crore between FY16 and FY20, so that banks can stand on their own.

Subsequently, it merged several PSBs in 2019, hoping that the combined balance sheet strength will allow them to raise capital from the market and lessen government burden. Going by this spirit, it made no allocation in the previous Budget, but Covid-19 forced the finance ministry to approve Rs 20,000 crore capital infusion last September. This is sufficient for FY21, but what about next fiscal?      

The good news is, as part of Covid-19 relief measures, the RBI allowed banks to provide for stressed assets from operating profits in a staggered manner stretching over the next couple of years. But should bad loans surge more than anticipated, PSBs cannot absorb credit losses and their low valuations make it difficult to tap capital markets. This was evident from the recent attempts, which saw rather limited investor interest. It means the government must continue supporting PSBs next fiscal as well and make allocations in the upcoming Budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp