Disquiet over SC’s solution to deal with farm laws

Even when the Supreme Court had first suggested to the Centre if it could consider putting the three contentious farm sector reform laws in abeyance, many had seen it as judicial activism and stepping into the executive’s domain in matters of governance, policymaking and legislative duties. Their argument was the court should not have gone beyond sitting in judgment over the constitutionality of the laws.

During the last round of talks on January 8 between the protesting farm unions and the government, the Centre had itself indicated it was in favour of letting the court intervene, as both sides had refused to yield on repealing the laws. When the hearing resumed on Monday, the Centre got an earful from the Bench for shoddy handling of talks, and the court brushed away the government’s objections on setting up the panel.

The next day, the Centre quietly accepted the Supreme Court’s order staying the laws, making analysts wonder if the whole exercise was scripted. What was indeed curious was the composition of the committee, as at least three members, if not all four, are openly in favour of the farm laws. Remember, when the SC first tossed the idea of a panel, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had said it could include experts like Magsaysay award winner P Sainath, which suggested the committee would be balanced, as he is a Left intellectual. Not surprisingly, the farmers have rejected the committee.

Going forward, the farmers, too, need to show some flexibility. There is little doubt the laws were passed with hardly any consultation and debate. There is also little doubt that contract farming can be exploitative unless there are adequate safeguards. But the farm sector is indeed stagnating, including in Punjab and Haryana. Once the foodgrain bowl of India, Punjab is no longer the top wheat-producing state, having yielded that position to Madhya Pradesh.

The incomes of farmers elsewhere are rising faster too. When the apex court took cognisance of the matter, farmers could have presented their case before it effectively instead of staying away, and hopefully prevailed on the Bench to pick a neutral panel. Their no-show could hurt their cause.