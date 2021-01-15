Auto gas guzzlers now face the Tesla challenge

The formal entry of Tesla in India has charged up the automobile market. Consumers who have been following the iconic electric car manufacturer’s fortunes around the world look upon Tesla’s entry as a game changer that will help the country move towards a cleaner and safer mode of transportation. On the other hand, other car manufacturers are viewing Tesla’s Bengaluru launch with some trepidation, as it represents the first serious challenge to traditional car technology in India.

There have been a range of EV models available for some time—from the fuddy-duddy ‘Reva’ at Rs 4 lakh to the Mercedes Benz EQC at Rs 99.3 lakh—but it has not excited the consumer. The prohibitive cost of maintenance and the lack of a network of charging stations has been a huge disincentive.

Though there is no formal announcement yet from Tesla, it is expected the company will launch its cheapest ‘Model 3’ car carrying a tag of Rs 50-60 lakh. It has gained popularity for its high-power batteries that give it a range of 500 km and safety provisions like the emergency braking system and multiple tracking cameras. Its more upmarket cars—Model S and Model X—will probably be in the Rs 1.5-2 crore range. At these prices, Tesla will be in the upper luxury market, competing with the likes of the Range Rover and BMW, and is therefore unlikely to impact the Indian market for some time.

Yet, we must welcome Tesla as it will be a catalyst for electric transportation in India. The company is known to lay the infrastructure first before making and selling cars; hopefully, it will follow the same road map in India with a supercharging network followed by localised EV charging stations. The buzz is palpable as high-end housing societies discuss installing EV stations.

The government too has targeted making India a 100% electric car nation by 2030 and announced nearly $5 billion in subsidies for EV battery manufacturing facilities. However, it needs to do more and can start with waiver of road tax and registration fees for electric cars.

