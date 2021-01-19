STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Shuttlers must pull their socks up

The way the first competition of the year panned out, the Indian team would love to scoff at it and march on with more focus and determination.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal (File Photo | EPS)

There’s no doubt that badminton is a premier sport in our country. It has produced medals at the last two Olympics—London and Rio de Janeiro—and at the World Championships too. There are shuttlers who have occupied the number one spot. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed to this summer, India is looking at the sport with a billion hopes.

The way the first competition of the year panned out, the Indian team would love to scoff at it and march on with more focus and determination. There were issues off court when Saina Nehwal and H S Prannoy tested positive and were withdrawn at the Yonex Thailand Open, only to be reinstated after more tests. On court, there were disappointments too. P V Sindhu and Saina, who were participating in a competition for the first time since the lockdown, did not prosper.

Nor did the men led by Kidambi Srikanth, who had to withdraw due to a calf muscle strain in the second round. Others perished too. Fitness seems to be an issue. So does lack of match practice and form, which has been a thorn for some time now. But what would bother the team most is the performance of other nations and that the field was depleted after Japan and China pulled out. The Olympic qualification is set to begin next month and will end with the India Open (May 11-16). The qualification will be determined from the Race to Tokyo Rankings published on 18 May 2021. As of now, only four—P V Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the doubles men’s pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty—are eligible for the Olympics. There were seven in the Rio one and five in London.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth and London Olympic bronze medallist Saina have to face daunting challenges. They have to reach the quarters and semifinals in at least two-three qualifiers to get a chance. If they fall short, it will be a blot on the sport. There is no dearth of support from the sports ministry and the Badminton Association of India. From foreign coaches and support staff to training at academies of their choices, they have it all. Then to be elite, performance is the scale where it will be measured. It’s a simple case of now or never. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp