Invoking sedition law against journalists and others an overreach

Delhi’s borders remain tense. Protest sites Ghaziabad and Tikri are volatile, with reports of ‘locals’ pelting stones at protesting farmers. The protesters, in turn, apparently brandished swords, injuring policemen. Despite some break in the ranks, with at least five farmer unions withdrawing from the agitation, the protest showed little signs of folding up entirely.

Rakesh Tikait’s tearful appeal to his compatriots won him plenty reinforcements—Jayant Choudhury’s RLD has now joined him. And Rahul Gandhi extended verbal support. That the President’s address to Parliament was boycotted by no less than 18 opposition parties also shows that while the R-Day violence may have snatched some sheen off the protests, the issue remains politically charged.

The government, however, is not on the back foot. Armed with public outrage over the planting of the Nishan Saheb on the Red Fort, today it used the Economic Survey to describe the older farm laws as instruments of rent-seekers.

But that does not mean a crackdown on those who created mayhem on the streets of Delhi should be extended to anyone and everyone visible. The sedition law is one that India’s colonial masters framed and used for dominance on its people. Just as violence of any sort cannot be condoned, the bringing of sedition charges against journalists, farmer leaders who were not present on the scene, or opposition leaders appears rather high-handed.

Blaming journalists for inciting violence is a curious tack. One of them, Rajdeep Sardesai, has admitted his mistake in not following due diligence while tweeting that a farmer had been hit by a police bullet. One of India’s most respected women journalists, Mrinal Pande, too has been booked under the same severe charge. This is not the first time law and order was broken during a protest. Every political party of India was born out of or has seen protest movements, some of which witnessed excesses. Sedition has never been used as a tool to stop them.

