STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Fair compensation for Covid deaths

The apex court has rightly rejected the government’s rather specious argument that the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be termed a disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Published: 03rd July 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers cremating a Covid patient’s body at Mahisapat cremation ground

Volunteers cremating a Covid patient’s body at Mahisapat cremation ground

Four lakh Covid-19 deaths and counting. For the families of all of them, the Supreme Court ruling ordering the government to pay ex gratia to them and telling the National Disaster Management Authority to frame guidelines should come as some relief in these emotionally exacting and financially debilitating times. The apex court has rightly rejected the government’s rather specious argument that the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be termed a disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The argument was that disasters are a one-time or at best a recurring incident, not a long-term event such as the ongoing health crisis. The government’s contention was also that its coffers were stretched as it was still fighting the pandemic, straining its financial resources. But the court rejected all of that. It noted that in March 2020 as the pandemic began to spread, the government itself had described the pandemic as a “notified disaster.” In effect, the government was contradicting itself in an effort to abdicate its responsibility towards its citizens.

But having ordered the government to pay ex gratia, the trickier part is the payment of the compensation in a fair manner. It is common knowledge that getting financial relief can sometimes be a Herculean task. Many families are often forced to make several rounds of government offices, bribe officials or worse still, fight cases in courts to get what is due to them. It is shameful that even 35 years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the world’s biggest industrial accidents, several families have had to knock at the Supreme Court’s door as they have either got a pittance as aid or nothing at all. This is largely because the number of victims of the gas tragedy were not carefully tabulated, leaving out many in the cold. Perhaps to rule out such a hitch, the apex court has ordered all pandemic victims, including those who died of comorbidities, to be counted as Covid deaths. The ball is now in the NDMA’s court. The challenge before the authority is to devise guidelines that will ensure a fair, watertight and speedy compensation for all future disasters, man-made or otherwise. One hopes it doesn’t disappoint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid deaths Supreme Court compensation Covid victims Coronavirus India COVID-19
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp