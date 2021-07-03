Fair compensation for Covid deaths

Four lakh Covid-19 deaths and counting. For the families of all of them, the Supreme Court ruling ordering the government to pay ex gratia to them and telling the National Disaster Management Authority to frame guidelines should come as some relief in these emotionally exacting and financially debilitating times. The apex court has rightly rejected the government’s rather specious argument that the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be termed a disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The argument was that disasters are a one-time or at best a recurring incident, not a long-term event such as the ongoing health crisis. The government’s contention was also that its coffers were stretched as it was still fighting the pandemic, straining its financial resources. But the court rejected all of that. It noted that in March 2020 as the pandemic began to spread, the government itself had described the pandemic as a “notified disaster.” In effect, the government was contradicting itself in an effort to abdicate its responsibility towards its citizens.

But having ordered the government to pay ex gratia, the trickier part is the payment of the compensation in a fair manner. It is common knowledge that getting financial relief can sometimes be a Herculean task. Many families are often forced to make several rounds of government offices, bribe officials or worse still, fight cases in courts to get what is due to them. It is shameful that even 35 years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the world’s biggest industrial accidents, several families have had to knock at the Supreme Court’s door as they have either got a pittance as aid or nothing at all. This is largely because the number of victims of the gas tragedy were not carefully tabulated, leaving out many in the cold. Perhaps to rule out such a hitch, the apex court has ordered all pandemic victims, including those who died of comorbidities, to be counted as Covid deaths. The ball is now in the NDMA’s court. The challenge before the authority is to devise guidelines that will ensure a fair, watertight and speedy compensation for all future disasters, man-made or otherwise. One hopes it doesn’t disappoint.