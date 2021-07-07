STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Swiggy, Zomato must learn to coexist with restaurants  

Two major developments have swung the pendulum away from food and restaurant services, in favour of the delivery aggregators.

Published: 07th July 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Zomato logo and (R) Swiggy logo (Photos | PTI)

(L) Zomato logo and (R) Swiggy logo (Photos | PTI)

It is indeed ironic that delivery vendors for food outlets and restaurants should be hauled up before the Competition Commission of India by the businesses they are supposed to be partnering and benefiting. But that is exactly what has happened. The National Restaurant Association of India has alleged a host of ‘monopolistic practices’ by online delivery chains Zomato and Swiggy and demanded that the fair trade regulator initiate a probe. Among the various ‘anti-competitive’ practices alleged include forcing restaurants to give deep discounts if they want to continue being listed. This is hurting normal physical footfalls in restaurants and making businesses unremunerative. Further, these food aggregators are known to charge high commissions on a per-order basis, and they have been opaque with delivery and customer data. 

Two major developments have swung the pendulum away from food and restaurant services, in favour of the delivery aggregators. First, the lockdowns over the last 15 months have shut families up at home, and ensured that the only way to eat an alternate meal is by ordering in via online delivery. Second, the food delivery aggregator business, because of the huge investments involved, has seen the smaller players pushed out, leaving only the big cats—Zomato and Swiggy. 

Who can compete with a Zomato, which is in the process of raising over Rs 9,000 crore through an IPO? Meanwhile, smaller but competitive players like Scootsy have been swallowed up by Swiggy. It is therefore necessary that the Competition Commission should step in to ensure that the restaurant and food businesses don’t shut down because of unfair and monopolistic practices by online delivery chains. For the likes of Zomato and Swiggy too, there must be a realisation that they depend on the F&B industry for growth and profits, and if they squeeze the latter too hard, it will amount to killing the golden goose. In the longer term, the answer lies in gradually restoring restaurant dining. Food parcels at home cannot replace the joy of an evening out with the family; and hopefully it won’t be long before restaurants and home deliveries learn to coexist as before. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Swiggy National Restaurant Association of India
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp