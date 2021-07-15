STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politics of power in Odisha & beyond

Interestingly, the politics of power seems to have spilled on to Odisha from northern Indian states where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is hogging all attention.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

Power politics is raging once again. Be it tariffs, waivers or subsidies, parties are busy capitalising on it in states where polls are drawing close. In Odisha, a power-surplus state, the Naveen Patnaik government finds itself in a tough spot with the Opposition trying to corner it over the recent tariff hike. A 5.6% increase for all categories of consumers, barring BPL and irrigation, came into effect in April. The murmurs of discontent against the raise have now snowballed into a full-blown political fight. The BJP has announced a statewide agitation seeking a rollback. It has trained its guns at the government, which it said pumped in hundreds of crores into reviving the power sector that suffered at the hands of natural calamities, whereas distribution companies still rue the poor infrastructure. The saffron party has also sought a white paper on the matter whereas the ruling BJD chose to brush aside the charges saying the BJP is trying to take away attention from the issue of fuel price hike. A number of BJP-ruled states too have hiked the energy rates, the BJD said.

In the last five years, India has seen a tremendous growth in energy security and access. The politics has now shifted from the issue of dependable power supply to the costs of accessing power. Its further course will be determined by the outcome of the state polls later this year. 

