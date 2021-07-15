STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls

The double standard of the authorities is also evident in the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to press ahead with the Kanwar Yatra in its state from July 25.

Published: 15th July 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

 Kanwar yatra

The Uttarakhand government’s decision to cancel the annual Kanwar Yatra needs to be lauded. The event draws about 120 lakh participants, far more than the officially estimated 40 lakh devotees who thronged the Mahakumbh Mela held at Haridwar from April 1 to 30. The Kumbh Mela, as has been well documented now, was disastrous for the hill state, causing a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases. Prior to the event on March 31, the total number of active cases in Uttarakhand was 1,863. This went up to 49,492, a massive jump of 2,600%, by the time the mela officially ended. The Kanwar Yatra had the potential to be a similar health disaster and its cancellation has quite rightly been applauded across all sections. But while the state government was bold to call this event off, it did not show similar resolve on the Char Dham Yatra just days earlier. The High Court suspended this annual event citing the ongoing pandemic, but the Uttarakhand government moved the Supreme Court last week, challenging the cancellation. The state needs to heed the counsel of health experts.

The double standard of the authorities is also evident in the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to press ahead with the Kanwar Yatra in its state from July 25. Although the state has said it will strictly enforce all Covid norms, it must not be forgotten that such assurances were given by Uttarakhand as well for the Kumbh Mela. Quite clearly, UP’s decision is dictated by political exigencies as elections are due next year. Given the state’s polity where religious polarisation, cultural typecasting and caste schisms run deep, the BJP perhaps apprehends that cancelling the Yatra will hurt its faith-based politics. But it must remember that while the pursuit of power is the objective of politics, governance has to rise above such narrow gains. The pandemic cannot be defeated by electoral compulsions as the virus does not differentiate between religion, caste, creed or region. If political leaders are duplicitous and don’t set the bar for Covid-appropriate behaviour, the common man can hardly be blamed for throwing all caution to the wind and heading for hill stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanwar yatra
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp