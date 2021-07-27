Prominence of the athlete activists

When Great Britain’s footballers took the knee during a group stage match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, it marked a seminal moment in the history of the Summer Games. Athletes who have taken part in the Games, at least in the 21st century, have, by and large, abided by the International Olympic Committee’s laws on neutrality. The IOC does not want the Olympics to become a platform for athletes to express what they truly feel. It doesn’t want a repeat of that 1968 Black Salute and sporting events overshadowed by activism. Even if the Olympic Committee made certain relaxations to allow athletes to protest at these Games, they didn’t want the Great Britain women’s team to take a knee just before the start of play.

That could be the theme of this Olympics. Athletes are now more vocal than ever in their fight for equality and they are expected to take it with them to Japan over the next two weeks. Though there haven’t been many expressions of ‘activism’ on the podium, one can argue that Naomi Osaka lighting the cauldron was the highlight. The Japanese tennis player has become the voice of activist athletes over the last 14 months or so.

The tennis star has spoken up about racial injustice as well as police brutality and even shone a light on the kind of prejudice she has faced in Japan, where she was born. Being a person of mixed race in the country is different—they are pejoratively referred to as hafu (half)—but things are changing. They are one of the least diverse countries in the world but successful mixed-race athletes like Osaka, who has four Majors to her name, are changing the conversation. Another mixed-race athlete who was given a prominent role was National Basketball Association (NBA) star Rui Hachimura, Japan’s flagbearer. And don’t be surprised if diverse loud messages on social injustice and gender equality are flagged before the Closing Ceremony of the Games on August 8.