Listen to fishers before moving bill

Fisheries along the coast of Tamil Nadu have been in uproar for over a week now, following news that the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021, might be passed by Parliament in the current session.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

Image of fishermen used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

While the fishing community has genuine concerns about the Bill, the opacity with which it has been drafted has also raised concerns. While fisher representatives have argued that the government has failed to incorporate suggestions from stakeholder consultations, environmentalists have questioned why sections on sustainability and conservation, present in earlier drafts of the Bill, have been removed. Officials have 
said that the previous drafts incorporated feedback from maritime states, fishers and research institutes. 

In its current avatar, the Bill mainly appears focused on checking unregulated fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone. It is the manner in which it seeks to do so that has provoked an outcry. Fisher bodies charge that the Bill treats all fishing as the same, bracketing small artisanal/traditional fishers with larger commercial operations. The fishers, regardless of their scale of operations, will have to register for licenses to fish in the EEZ. They are liable to face stiff penalties and even criminal proceedings if caught fishing there without a license.

Traditional fishers say they have been forced to fish in the EEZ as the territorial waters are yielding lower catches. The Bill would further push them to the margins. Another contentious issue is that fishers can be criminalised for failing to comply with Coast Guard orders or directions. Fishers fear that this will make them vulnerable to abuse. Through these provisions, the community fears that traditional fishers will be forced out of their livelihood, benefitting corporate and wealthy ones with less sustainable practices instead. Given the valid concerns of the community, the Union government would do well to heed its voice and redraft a Bill that incorporates stakeholder views and addresses key concerns.

