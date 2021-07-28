STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More concessions needed for Tesla, other EV makers

Despite all its commitments to encouraging green technology, on the ground the government is moving at a snail’s pace.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla

Logo of Tesla car (Photo | AP)

Despite all its commitments to encouraging green technology, on the ground the government is moving at a snail’s pace. On paper, there are concessions for electric vehicles (EVs), but unfortunately, these are couched in ifs and buts, crimping the growth of EV sales. Tesla, for instance, has been keen to launch in India, but wants the Centre to lower customs duty to 40%, since it is an electric vehicle. However, government policy does not distinguish between imported luxury cars of the gasoline and electric variety, and charges 60% duty across the board. Reacting to Tesla’s missives, the government says it will consider concessions, provided the company sets up a manufacturing unit in India.

Looking at it from Tesla’s point of view, it is keen to manufacture its EV range in the country, but probably wants to test the market with imported units for some time. The cheapest of its brands—Model 3—will be priced in the range of Rs 55-60 lakh, far beyond Indian middle-class pockets. But then it’s all about creating a buzz, making EVs aspirational, a change of culture if you will. Why doesn’t the government look at it that way and give a leg- up to Tesla? Once people begin accepting EVs, the prime beneficiaries will probably be Tata Motors with its Nexon EV and Tigor EV brands at Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh; or MG ZS at Rs 22 lakh.

Global warming and climate change are a real threat as the recent spate of floods are reminding us. Europe has, in recent weeks, moved its environmental targets forward, announcing it will phase out all diesel and petrol cars by 2035. India has committed to ‘going electric’ by 2030. However, in FY2021, we sold just 2.37 lakh units of all types of electric two-wheeler and passenger cars or just 1.3% of total automobile sales. The GST on EVs has been cut to 5% from 12% earlier, but that is not enough. We won’t get anywhere at this pace. In particular, we should be boosting electric public transport vehicles as this will reduce both vehicle density and the carbon footprint.

