Teaching engineering in local languages

The admission season for higher education has just begun and the basket of undergraduate engineering courses on offer is bigger this time. Aspirants can now opt to take them in at least five regional languages as well: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bangla. That bright students from rural India who do their schooling in their mother tongue struggle upon taking professional courses where English is the medium of instruction is well-known. The apex technical education body has now sought to end the language tyranny and level the playing field. English, however, will be taught as a separate compulsory subject.

The idea is interesting but not new. Tamil Nadu has been experimenting with UG civil and mechanical engineering courses in the mother tongue since 2010. But going by the enrolment rate for Tamil medium engineering courses in most constituent government colleges of Anna University 1.6-6% in 2019 the response is dismal. It’s only the College of Engineering at Guindy, Chennai, that gets its full intake of Tamil medium students, but those seats are the last to be filled.

While there is a general drop in engineering admissions across the country, the hesitancy in studying it in Tamil is because of the job market that prefers candidates who can converse in English. Also, as the GATE exam is in English, Tamil medium students struggle to get enrolled in PG courses. That the faculty in most engineering colleges themselves have poor language skills and teach in Tamil in the classroom even if the courses are in English medium is no secret. According to a national estimate, about three-quarters of the engineering faculty in India communicate in regional languages while teaching.

For the new scheme to have any chance of success, apart from developing good course materials, the graduates need to be made employable. The industry ought to be sensitised and incentivised to give them jobs with more focus on their subject matter skills. A proper ecosystem has to be evolved to give employers the confidence of hiring them. Unless the entire value chain is synchronised, the initiative could end up as another exercise in rural skilling that failed to live up to its promise.

