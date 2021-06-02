STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Centre must reset policy focus to push consumption

What’s important to note is the lost 24 months and why the rebound needs to be faster than the ordinary course with all components—consumption, expenditure and investments—playing their part.

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)

The Indian economy managed to wring a 1.6% growth in Q4 of FY21, but a closer look reveals some dim details. First, growth was partly due to Q3’s low base. On a sequential basis, the gap between headline and core GDP (excluding agriculture and government spending) widened, with the latter contracting by 1.8% in Q4, laying bare the dismal contribution of the private sector that refuses to budge. Now, all we need is a mere 5.5% growth rate that will add the lost Rs 10 lakh crore to national output and put us back at preCovid levels. But what’s important to note is the lost 24 months and why the rebound needs to be faster than the ordinary course with all components—consumption, expenditure and investments—playing their part.

Such collective contribution is essential as the second wave and the ongoing lockdowns have already created a break in the growth normalisation process. Several economic indicators are pointing towards pushback in recovery. While mobility and consumption indicators are turning in a sequential decline, others like auto sales, PMI manufacturing and services, E-way bills, and power consumption have all moderated over the past few months. Still, all estimates point towards lower growth in Q1, and not the growth contraction seen last year. That said, the important question is whether consumption demand will make a comeback this time around.

For one, the virus spread in rural areas is pervasive, adding to rising urban unemployment. While some are being absorbed under the MNREGA programme, their earnings will be much lower. As if income losses aren’t enough, some of them (even urbanites) endured an obscene rise in healthcare expenses, which means discretionary spending will take a severe knock. Moreover, the demand surge was accompanied by rate cuts last year, but there’s no such luck this time, with dangers of rising inflation lurking around. In the event of consumption demand remaining weak, government spending must come to the rescue. The Centre, which till now has refrained from giving a demand-side push, must reset the policy focus to push consumption up to avoid suboptimal growth in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp