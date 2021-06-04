STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

BJP draws anti-TRS forces as Congress cedes Telangana space

Viewed in this context, the choice that former minister in the KCR government, Eatala Rajender, appears to have made is not surprising.

Published: 04th June 2021 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

After its plans for expansion in the South flopped both in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and with the prospects not so bright in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana offers the only ray of hope for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The hope, too, stems from the absolute misery the Congress faces even in states where it was once a powerful political player. Telangana is one of the few states where those dissatisfied with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which is into its second term, practically have no alternative to look at other than the BJP. Despite successive defeats at the hustings, both in the state elections in 2018 and the string of bypolls later, the Congress has not even settled its leadership question, though the incumbent sent in his resignation multiple times. No political party that wants to be relevant can push itself so deep into the pit that coming out of it would become almost impossible.

Viewed in this context, the choice that former minister in the KCR government, Eatala Rajender, appears to have made is not surprising. Dismissed from the Cabinet and official agencies sent after him to hurt his financial interests, Rajender perhaps found no other way except taking a flight to Delhi to meet top BJP leaders seeking shelter; his formal joining is slated to happen sooner than later. At least getting associated with the party in power at the Centre will make him less vulnerable, or so he seems to think.

For the BJP, it has nothing to lose, even if there are no immediate gains. After the impressive performance in the Hyderabad corporation elections, the saffron party couldn’t put up even a decent show in the other polls that followed. Its local leaders, though, lose no opportunity to project that the BJP is the only alternative to TRS in 2023. A more arduous path for the once Marxist-Leninist Rajender could have been to float another regional formation and seek to emerge as the cohesive force for all nonTRS entities. But that requires a lot of hard work and risk-taking. When financial interests dictate political decision-making, there aren’t too many choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress TPCC BJP TRS Telangana BJP KCR government Eatala Rajender
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp