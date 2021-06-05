STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid theme in Kerala budget

While the one-hour speech was dominated by proposals to deal with Covid-19, it also underlined a cash-strapped state’s desperate struggles to survive the pandemic’s socio-economic impact.

Published: 05th June 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the maiden budget of the government's second tenure. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

The Budget presented by Kerala’s new finance minister K N Balagopal on Friday reflected the reality of the times we live in. While the one-hour speech was dominated by proposals to deal with Covid-19, it also underlined a cash-strapped state’s desperate struggles to survive the pandemic’s socio-economic impact. What made Balagopal’s task more difficult is the fact that he had to retain all the proposals of his predecessor’s election-time Budget and make provisions for more given the sudden change of scenario on account of the severe second pandemic wave and an imminent third. He announced a Rs 20,000-crore Covid package— the second such by the LDF government— and Rs 1,500 crore for providing free vaccines to the 18-plus population. As expected, he also made provisions for hospital upgrade in terms of isolation facilities and paediatric ICUs, vaccine research and production, and oxygen capacity enhancement. Other proposals included funds for the battered coastal region, loans for farmers, and financial aid for MSMEs and the cooperative sector.

While the proposals look good on paper, Balagopal’s Budget is remarkable for the fact that it is devoid of measures to mobilise revenue for additional spending. Hence their implementation is subject to conditions, given the state’s dire financial situation. With the government admitting that adding to the tax burden of a suffering population cannot be an option, it has no option but to increase dependence on borrowings. Already, Kerala’s debt burden has turned out to be a cause of concern, with the state expected to spend upwards of Rs 21,000 crore on interest payments alone this fiscal. Balagopal made it clear that he will stick to the borrow-and-spend philosophy, and pegged his hopes on the post-Covid financial recovery and yet-to-be-formulated austerity-cum-revenue enhancement plans. Coming from a finance minister, that sounded like no plan at all.

Agreed, the government needs to do all it can to deal with the pandemic and its impact on life and economy. But that shouldn’t prevent it from exploring options to augment revenue and cut expenditure. It certainly can’t depend on an uncertain economic recovery. Whatever plans it has must be put in place before it’s too late.

