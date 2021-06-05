Heed request of states for centralised vaccine buy

Food, education, health. On this base, the pyramid of society has to be built. Civilisationally, it is the duty of the sovereign to ensure the health of the citizenry. Right now, read that as mass vaccination. Hence, ‘health is a state subject’ cannot be a legitimate premise to push the ball away from the Centre’s court. Particularly when India needs a cohesive plan. Decentralised action must be monitored from a focal point, that’s the only way for a successful mass vaccination programme. Besides being the most pragmatic way for India to achieve price parity and handle disputes with manufacturers. Procurement cannot be left to the states with their respective governments competing, outbidding each other. No state is in a position to service issues like indemnity clauses and other demands of vaccine producers, domestic or foreign. That’s why chief ministers, cutting across party lines, have written to one another to convince the Centre to take the lead role in procurement. That’s why the Supreme Court has asked for the blueprint of the Covid-19 vaccination policy of India, not of individual states.

The Indian government, and not the federal entities, should be coming forward as the prime securer of public health across the length and breadth of the country. Once it has that leverage, the micro strategy can be left to the states, as implementation arms. The preordering of 30 crore Biological E undertrial vaccines by the Centre is thus a move in the right direction. Whether it is domestic vaccines or approved foreign-make ones, the Centre needs to similarly put in the advances and pre-book, or organise manufacturing here in India—if the schedule towards mass vaccination is to kick off by August. Only over 22 crore have got the jab till now. We need the quickest pre-emptive bail against a third wave, predicted to be much harsher than the previous two.