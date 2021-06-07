STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NITI ranking wake up call for laggards

While every state is entitled to put forth its view point, it must also not lose sight of the objective of such assessment exercises.

Published: 07th June 2021 07:45 AM

India's report card on the SDGs

India's report card on the SDGs. (Photo | Niti Aayog Official Twitter)

The latest SDG India Index ranking released by NITI Aayog has sparked a political tussle. Two states, Odisha and Bihar, which find themselves in the bottom pool, are angry over the performance indicators assigned by the national think tank. While Odisha has secured 61 points, having logged three more from the previous ranking, Bihar has been consigned to the last slot with 52 points. The index reveals that Odisha’s performance in gender equality, employment and economic growth recorded a fall though it has fared better in maternal and child health parameters. On its part, Bihar has done well in Good Health and Well Being, though indicators in Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, and Employment are declining. The BJD-led government in Odisha has accused NITI Aayog of using Central schemes for the assessment, which it said overlooked the state’s programmes and achievements. Bihar, too, has similar complaints. In fact, a BJP MLA went on to term the ranking ‘pre-determined’ while former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav took a barb at Nitish Kumar for the eastern state coming on top from the bottom.

While every state is entitled to put forth its view point, it must also not lose sight of the objective of such assessment exercises. Apart from healthy competition and greater cooperation among states, it also puts focus on key areas in social sectors that cry for attention. Despite its improvements in child and maternal health, should the Odisha government not be concerned about the status of stunting and wasting among children? Must the rising crimes against women not sound an alarm? In Bihar, the deployment of doctors, paramedic staff and health workers has shown a decline. That must not be overlooked, nor the fact that its enrolment rate has dropped in elementary classes. Interestingly, when the same NITI Aayog appreciates good performance by aspirational districts, the states lap it up. It is not for the first time that states have expressed reservations to such rankings or assessments. Instead of being outraged, it would be prudent on the part of both to broaden the consultative approach and improve indicators that matter.

