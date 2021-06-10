Why Roger Federer deserves benefit of doubt

On Sunday, Roger Federer announced he was withdrawing from the French Open. After a hard-fought victory over Dominik Koepfer in the third round, the Swiss ace felt he had had enough. Or at least his body had—‘it’s important that I listen to my body’ is how he framed his withdrawal—and he pulled the plug on his Parisian adventure. In a Slam that has already courted controversy because of the way all parties handled the Naomi Osaka episode, this is another move that was expected to set the tongues wagging.

Like every debate, there are two arguments at play. Federer knows his body better than most. At least at 39 years of age, we must give him the benefit of doubt. So if the 20-time Major winner felt another match on clay could have pushed his fragile knees—already operated upon twice in the last 18 months—to a point of no return, he’s well within his right to withdraw. Saying that, there is a pertinent question that is on everyone’s mind: Is it right to choose a Slam as match practice ahead of Wimbledon (his preferred Major)? Arguments such as ‘he is Federer and has earned the right to do it’ or ‘he didn’t expect to advance to the fourth round’ seem frivolous. At the end of the day, you do not want athletes to forfeit matches or walk away from Slams when they are not injured. Even though Andy Murray endorsed Federer’s decision, a few commentators didn’t like the move. Federer didn’t break any rule. Nor did he bring the game into disrepute. However, is it even right to walk away to prioritise playing on a more favourable surface in a few weeks’ time? That’s the crux of the argument of the people who do not like this. Also think about what Djokovic would have felt. He outlasted teen Lorenzo Musetti in five sets and he then had to face the well-rested Matteo Berrettini, who was scheduled to be Federer’s fourth round opponent.

To be fair, Federer has been a living embodiment of sporting spirit in his long career. Given the aura of greatness as well goodness around him, this perhaps was excusable. With age not on your side, not listening to the body is always fraught with danger.