STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Why Roger Federer deserves benefit of doubt

In a Slam that has already courted controversy because of the way all parties handled the Naomi Osaka episode, this is another move that was expected to set the tongues wagging.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer

Swiss ace tennis player Roger Federer (File Photo | AP)

On Sunday, Roger Federer announced he was withdrawing from the French Open. After a hard-fought victory over Dominik Koepfer in the third round, the Swiss ace felt he had had enough. Or at least his body had—‘it’s important that I listen to my body’ is how he framed his withdrawal—and he pulled the plug on his Parisian adventure. In a Slam that has already courted controversy because of the way all parties handled the Naomi Osaka episode, this is another move that was expected to set the tongues wagging.

Like every debate, there are two arguments at play. Federer knows his body better than most. At least at 39 years of age, we must give him the benefit of doubt. So if the 20-time Major winner felt another match on clay could have pushed his fragile knees—already operated upon twice in the last 18 months—to a point of no return, he’s well within his right to withdraw. Saying that, there is a pertinent question that is on everyone’s mind: Is it right to choose a Slam as match practice ahead of Wimbledon (his preferred Major)? Arguments such as ‘he is Federer and has earned the right to do it’ or ‘he didn’t expect to advance to the fourth round’ seem frivolous. At the end of the day, you do not want athletes to forfeit matches or walk away from Slams when they are not injured. Even though Andy Murray endorsed Federer’s decision, a few commentators didn’t like the move. Federer didn’t break any rule. Nor did he bring the game into disrepute. However, is it even right to walk away to prioritise playing on a more favourable surface in a few weeks’ time? That’s the crux of the argument of the people who do not like this. Also think about what Djokovic would have felt. He outlasted teen Lorenzo Musetti in five sets and he then had to face the well-rested Matteo Berrettini, who was scheduled to be Federer’s fourth round opponent.

To be fair, Federer has been a living embodiment of sporting spirit in his long career. Given the aura of greatness as well goodness around him, this perhaps was excusable. With age not on your side, not listening to the body is always fraught with danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roger Federer French Open
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp