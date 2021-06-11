STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Improving medical infrastructure in Telangana

The pandemic has reminded the government that it cannot leave people to the mercy of the predatory private health sector.

Published: 11th June 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital. (File Photo | EPS)

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital. (File Photo | EPS)

Covid-19 has been a harsh teacher. It has shaken the Telangana government out of complacency. As a possible third wave could strike anytime, the government is trying to take short-term and long-term measures to improve medical infrastructure. It has made a beginning by opening 19 diagnostic centres and announcing the setting up of seven more medical colleges in districts and an equal number of nursing colleges affiliated to them. The pandemic has reminded the government that it cannot leave people to the mercy of the predatory private health sector. The Cabinet, at its recent meeting, decided to spend a whopping Rs 10,000 crore on improving medical infrastructure in the public sector and sent a team to Sri Lanka to study the best practices employed in tackling Covid.

As the CM delved deep into the labyrinth of issues dogging the medical sector at the Cabinet meeting, he became painfully aware that only a surgical treatment would work as many district-level hospitals do not even have facilities like dialysis. Apart from fortifying the existing health facilities such as Gandhi Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, the government has decided to upgrade the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal into a super-speciality one. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located on the highway between Hyderabad and Warangal will be requiring support from both the state and the Centre as it has a long way to go. 

The doctors in the districts did well even under the tough circumstances. The Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, which took the most load, put up a good performance despite the fact that all dialysis patients in the state are sent there. The recovery rate in the second wave was a very impressive 95.34%. If the government can walk the talk by improving facilities in the near term in hospitals apart from laying a strong foundation for the long term, even the third wave may not be all that unnerving. The immediate need is to increase the number of doctors, facilities and support staff at district-level hospitals as any laxity would have a direct impact on the quality of medical care. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus medical infrastructure
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp