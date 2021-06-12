Preparation lag for zoonotic diseases

The recent incident of nine Asiatic lions getting infected with Covid and one subsequently dying in Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo has put the spotlight on the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in the Tamil Nadu state capital that has been lying unused. The centre, proposed in 2019, had been approved by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission. But till now it remains just another fancy abbreviation in the government portal, awaiting the paltry Rs 1.5 crore funding that it had been promised.

The AIWC’s research was aimed, among others, at pre-screening of animals for pathogenic diseases and the study of zoonoses and reverse zoonoses. Had the centre been functioning, it would have carried out the Covid tests of the samples of lions, speeding up their treatment and avoiding the fatality. The lack of a local facility had forced the Vandalur zoo officials to send the swab samples of the lions on May 24 and May 29 to the National Institute of High Security Diseases, Bhopal. But the results came only on June 3, the day the lioness died.

The project was ideated after H1N1, Nipah and other diseases had wreaked havoc in many parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A country like India has more chances of zoonoses or transmission of diseases from animals to humans because of its huge population of both. According to a paper published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine in March 2020, there has been an increase in zoonotic diseases globally. It says that of the 1,407 human pathogens detected, 816 were found to be zoonotic.

Many elephants have died in Tamil Nadu, as have tigers and leopards in various national parks. In a complete lack of interest in detecting zoonoses, the Tamil Nadu forest department has not even sent a single swab sample to check for any virus variant in the wild. The emergence of a series of zoonotic diseases threatening public health and the economy in recent times has highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat the transmission of pathogens from animals to humans, with focused research on genome sequencing.