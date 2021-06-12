STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Preparation lag for zoonotic diseases

Many elephants have died in Tamil Nadu, as have tigers and leopards in various national parks.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A Vandalur zoo veterinarian collects a nasal swab from a lion.

A Vandalur zoo veterinarian collects a nasal swab from a lion. (Photo | Express)

The recent incident of nine Asiatic lions getting infected with Covid and one subsequently dying in Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo has put the spotlight on the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in the Tamil Nadu state capital that has been lying unused. The centre, proposed in 2019, had been approved by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission. But till now it remains just another fancy abbreviation in the government portal, awaiting the paltry Rs 1.5 crore funding that it had been promised.

The AIWC’s research was aimed, among others, at pre-screening of animals for pathogenic diseases and the study of zoonoses and reverse zoonoses. Had the centre been functioning, it would have carried out the Covid tests of the samples of lions, speeding up their treatment and avoiding the fatality. The lack of a local facility had forced the Vandalur zoo officials to send the swab samples of the lions on May 24 and May 29 to the National Institute of High Security Diseases, Bhopal. But the results came only on June 3, the day the lioness died.

The project was ideated after H1N1, Nipah and other diseases had wreaked havoc in many parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A country like India has more chances of zoonoses or transmission of diseases from animals to humans because of its huge population of both. According to a paper published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine in March 2020, there has been an increase in zoonotic diseases globally. It says that of the 1,407 human pathogens detected, 816 were found to be zoonotic. 

Many elephants have died in Tamil Nadu, as have tigers and leopards in various national parks. In a complete lack of interest in detecting zoonoses, the Tamil Nadu forest department has not even sent a single swab sample to check for any virus variant in the wild. The emergence of a series of zoonotic diseases threatening public health and the economy in recent times has highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat the transmission of pathogens from animals to humans, with focused research on genome sequencing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp