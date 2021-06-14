STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP's pathetic vaccine rate needs to be turbocharged

When the arguably third-most powerful leader in the BJP walks in rather glumly for in-person meetings following summons from the top, it cannot but mean serious business.

Published: 14th June 2021

A medic inoculates the dose of the COVID19 vaccine to woman amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Prayagraj

A medic inoculates the dose of the COVID19 vaccine to woman amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Prayagraj. (File photo| ANI)

When the arguably third-most powerful leader in the BJP walks in rather glumly for in-person meetings following summons from the top, it cannot but mean serious business. While the cumulative official toll of the pandemic in Uttar Pradesh is close to 17,000, the unofficial count of the undocumented - bodies dumped into the Ganga and the shallow mass graves spotted along the river's banks across the state - told a different horrific story of under-reporting and gross mismanagement. With the state polls due in about eight months, data doctoring was not entirely surprising. Though public memory is short, word-of-mouth information on the colossal loss of lives can be expected to linger since Covid is here to stay for at least a few years. If people’s perception changes, even the appointment of an election commissioner from UP can do little to alter the poll outcome. So, Narendra Modi summoned CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss course corrections.

UP cannot be won without changing the pandemic narrative, which is why the Centre appears to have set an ambitious target of vaccinating all the eligible population by December-end. But the state has an Everest to climb. For, as of June 11, its percentage of population with at least one dose of a vaccine was a paltry 12.7, the lowest in the country. Himachal Pradesh (38.8%) and Kerala (33.2%) were on top of that ladder, with the country’s average standing at 21.2%. Within UP, its urban areas have a decent one-dose coverage. Noida is doing remarkably well, having vaccinated around 60%. In contrast, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli is inexplicably among the biggest laggards in India, with just around 7% taking a shot. Add to that vaccine hesitancy and the fact that 15% fewer women are taking the jab across India as compared to men, and the task of inoculating UP fully by this year-end is of Himalayan proportions.

The BJP’s Mission UP has already begun with the induction of Congress leader Jitin Prasada. A state Cabinet revamp is on the cards. The other big task of course is to restart the economy to address growing poverty, job losses and rural economic distress. The sooner it is done, the better.

Comments

