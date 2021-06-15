STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The year of Novak Djokovic

The World No. 1, winner of three of the last five Majors, is now just one Slam behind the joint men’s leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final match of the French Open. (Photo | AP)

The ‘Greatest Of All Time’ debate in tennis shows no signs of ending. If anything, we are now in the process of opening another chapter. Is this going to be the start of the Novak Djokovic era?  To do what the Serb did over the last two weeks—you would need one whole page to just list out the records he created in winning a second French Open and a 19th Slam overall—is beyond the realms of even extraordinary athletes. The World No. 1, winner of three of the last five Majors, is now just one Slam behind the joint men’s leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

To beat Nadal once on the Parisian clay is superhuman. To beat him again, this time in the semifinal—in what will go down as one of the greatest clay court matches of all time—before coming back from two sets to love down in the French Open final is surely stuff that belongs in mythology. Surely now, the sky is the limit for the 34-year-old Serb, who is a year junior to Nadal and five years younger than Federer. As long as he is fit, one can expect him to zoom past the mark of 20 Slams. With both Federer and Nadal struggling with injuries, Djokovic could well go past that figure by the time the year is done as he is the favourite to win at the two remaining Majors this year, Wimbledon and the US Open. It doesn’t help Federer and Nadal fans that the next generation of players seem to lack that final thrust. On Sunday, Stefanos Tsitsipas had the World No. 1 on the run. But the youngster failed to seize the moment. Instead, he allowed Djokovic to grow into the encounter at the worst possible stage. From that period onwards, there was only going to be one winner. And that’s what sets Djokovic apart from the rest of the field: give him an inch and he will smash through that opening. 

As the scene shifts to grass, that most hallowed of tennis surfaces, the odds are on the Serbian World No. 1 to join his two great rivals on 20 Major wins. Wouldn’t that be something?

