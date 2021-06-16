STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Take care of Covid orphans

The issue of children orphaned by the pandemic can turn into a huge social problem in the years to come unless it is systematically addressed.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

As the grim second wave of Covid-19 ebbs away after the horrific run of death, sickness and gloom, the country is presented with a crisis it had not foreseen—that of children orphaned by the pandemic. From across states, heart-rending reports of kids grappling with loss and abandonment are pouring in. Pictures of a seven-year-old girl holding on to her two-month-old brother after Covid snatched away both their parents in Odisha’s Balasore can melt even the coldest of hearts. Similar is the story of a 14-year-old boy in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who has to tend to his seven-year-old sibling as they live in the care of their ageing grandparents. 

States have come forward with schemes that provide fixed deposits, monthly pensions, full education assistance as well as institutional support. The Centre too has announced a specially designed scheme under which children who lost both their parents would be entitled to a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they reach 18. Much of it is welcome but there are challenges galore in the absence of a uniform system across states. Covid death in itself is such a contentious subject and states resort to various filters of comorbidities during final audits. Besides, the number of unreported deaths may be substantial in the absence of tests and hospitalisation. Under such circumstances, the burden of proof is either on the orphans or the NGOs that track them down. More importantly, the identification of orphans is slow despite the availability of an entire social security network through district child protection units. This could have serious ramifications in states where child trafficking is a menace. Another problem is the definition of Covid orphans, which is determined by loss of both parents. Little attention is given to those left with single parents in economically weaker sections who become extremely vulnerable. 

The issue of children orphaned by the pandemic can turn into a huge social problem in the years to come unless it is systematically addressed. For this, the Centre must take this task upon itself so that no vulnerable child is left out of the system. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid orphans COVID-19 Coronavirus covid deaths
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp