Take care of Covid orphans

As the grim second wave of Covid-19 ebbs away after the horrific run of death, sickness and gloom, the country is presented with a crisis it had not foreseen—that of children orphaned by the pandemic. From across states, heart-rending reports of kids grappling with loss and abandonment are pouring in. Pictures of a seven-year-old girl holding on to her two-month-old brother after Covid snatched away both their parents in Odisha’s Balasore can melt even the coldest of hearts. Similar is the story of a 14-year-old boy in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who has to tend to his seven-year-old sibling as they live in the care of their ageing grandparents.

States have come forward with schemes that provide fixed deposits, monthly pensions, full education assistance as well as institutional support. The Centre too has announced a specially designed scheme under which children who lost both their parents would be entitled to a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they reach 18. Much of it is welcome but there are challenges galore in the absence of a uniform system across states. Covid death in itself is such a contentious subject and states resort to various filters of comorbidities during final audits. Besides, the number of unreported deaths may be substantial in the absence of tests and hospitalisation. Under such circumstances, the burden of proof is either on the orphans or the NGOs that track them down. More importantly, the identification of orphans is slow despite the availability of an entire social security network through district child protection units. This could have serious ramifications in states where child trafficking is a menace. Another problem is the definition of Covid orphans, which is determined by loss of both parents. Little attention is given to those left with single parents in economically weaker sections who become extremely vulnerable.

The issue of children orphaned by the pandemic can turn into a huge social problem in the years to come unless it is systematically addressed. For this, the Centre must take this task upon itself so that no vulnerable child is left out of the system.