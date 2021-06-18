STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Andhra Pradesh tax reform long overdue

It is also pertinent to note that the Centre has stipulated certain conditions requiring reforms in property tax structure.

Published: 18th June 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Opposition parties are up in arms in Andhra Pradesh over the state government’s decision to change the way property tax is levied in urban local bodies, from the existing system based on the annual rental value to the new capital value system. Without going into specifics, suffice it to say that under the new dispensation, property owners will have to shell out a maximum of 15% more than what they had been paying thus far.  

The Government Order was issued in November last and the new tax regime was to come into effect from this financial year. However, the government has kept it in abeyance in view of the Covid pandemic and made it clear that it is willing to give the people more time. A maximum of 15% doesn’t appear much at first glance. But the tax will keep increasing year after year by not more than 15% until it reaches the same as the rate calculated on capital value. The government argues that the conversion is long-pending, far more transparent, simple and less arbitrary, besides not imposing an unreasonable burden during these 
tough times. It has a point. When was the last time property tax was tinkered with? Believe it or not, way back in 2002 for residential buildings and 2011 for commercial ones. There can be no doubt whatsoever that it is high time property tax is revised. There is also the need to augment resources for urban local bodies and the revised system will bring in, as per Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, an additional Rs 186 crore. It is also pertinent to note that the Centre has stipulated certain conditions requiring reforms in property tax structure.

Against this backdrop, it is not constructive on the part of the opposition to cry foul and claim that a bombshell has been dropped on the people. Yes, the timing is definitely poor. The government could wait a little longer, which it is willing to, and should reach out to the people to explain and clarify that no unreasonable burden is being placed on them, especially on vulnerable sections for whom the property tax is just Rs 50 per annum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property tax Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp