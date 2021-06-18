Andhra Pradesh tax reform long overdue

Opposition parties are up in arms in Andhra Pradesh over the state government’s decision to change the way property tax is levied in urban local bodies, from the existing system based on the annual rental value to the new capital value system. Without going into specifics, suffice it to say that under the new dispensation, property owners will have to shell out a maximum of 15% more than what they had been paying thus far.

The Government Order was issued in November last and the new tax regime was to come into effect from this financial year. However, the government has kept it in abeyance in view of the Covid pandemic and made it clear that it is willing to give the people more time. A maximum of 15% doesn’t appear much at first glance. But the tax will keep increasing year after year by not more than 15% until it reaches the same as the rate calculated on capital value. The government argues that the conversion is long-pending, far more transparent, simple and less arbitrary, besides not imposing an unreasonable burden during these

tough times. It has a point. When was the last time property tax was tinkered with? Believe it or not, way back in 2002 for residential buildings and 2011 for commercial ones. There can be no doubt whatsoever that it is high time property tax is revised. There is also the need to augment resources for urban local bodies and the revised system will bring in, as per Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, an additional Rs 186 crore. It is also pertinent to note that the Centre has stipulated certain conditions requiring reforms in property tax structure.

Against this backdrop, it is not constructive on the part of the opposition to cry foul and claim that a bombshell has been dropped on the people. Yes, the timing is definitely poor. The government could wait a little longer, which it is willing to, and should reach out to the people to explain and clarify that no unreasonable burden is being placed on them, especially on vulnerable sections for whom the property tax is just Rs 50 per annum.