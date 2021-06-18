STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The struggle of being the BJP in Kerala

It will be a folly to simply brush under the carpet the factors responsible for the BJP’s underwhelming electoral show and the mess in the state unit.

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

The Kerala BJP’s cup of woes is brimming. If the Assembly poll outcome was a disaster, what followed compounded its miseries manifold. The state unit boss K Surendran is now accused of buying an ally and paying an opponent to pull out of the election, the party is battling allegations of smuggling in black money to finance electioneering and, more embarrassingly, the ever-squabbling leadership is suspected of embezzling even poll funds. Beaten, humiliated and facing a crisis of credibility, the party’s frustration at its misdeeds is all too visible. Senior leader A N Radhakrishnan’s open threat against CM Pinarayi Vijayan is an example. Radhakrishnan said if the CM doesn’t stop the “witch-hunt”, he may not be able to sleep peacefully at home for long and a situation may come where he will have to visit his children in prison. The party also organised statewide protests against what it considers a CPM-driven conspiracy to defame its leaders. It’s clear the BJP wants to go on the offensive, but mere public posturing and issuing empty threats when cornered only emphasise what’s wrong with the party and expose the political acumen of those in charge. 

It will be a folly to simply brush under the carpet the factors responsible for the BJP’s underwhelming electoral show and the mess in the state unit. The crippling combo of factionalism and casteism, a serious lack of commitment among sections of the rank and file, a support base that seems to have reached saturation point and the limited appeal among non-Hindu voters who constitute nearly half the electorate are reasons why the party is staring at stagnation (or even decline) after a phase of steady growth in Kerala. This may stretch long if it refuses to come to terms with ground realities and make a course correction. Admitting to mistakes, understanding weaknesses and preparing for an overhaul would be a good start. The leadership must be held accountable for its failures. Criminal actions, if any, must be dealt with appropriately. It must make earnest efforts to expand its voter base and broaden appeal among all sections, cutting across religious, caste and social barriers, if it wants to do any better in the next electoral fight. 

