STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

RBI’s debt management must not overshadow monetary authority

It means growth in return on investments on bonds is lower than the prevailing purchasing power.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

A security woman guards at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

Rising retail inflation has sparked fresh trouble for the RBI. With CPI printing at 6.3%, real yields, adjusted for inflation, on India’s benchmark 10-year bonds have turned negative. It means growth in return on investments on bonds is lower than the prevailing purchasing power. Inflation corrodes the value of bonds and by default yields rise. This is the usual market-driven process. However, current 10-year yields are being ‘controlled’ at around 6% as the RBI is unwilling to sell the government paper at anything below that. Because long-term bondholders demand higher yields for carrying the risk, there are fewer buyers and the unsold gilts are bought by none other than the central bank itself. Of the Rs 1.19 lakh crore worth 10-year bonds issued so far this fiscal, the RBI ended up owning the most.      

Why is the RBI adamant? Rising yields spike interest rates, which policymakers detest given the economic distress. A 1% rise in rates shoots up the government’s interest outgo by Rs 8,000 crore. In the absence of investor interest, central banks are buying their own sovereign debt, keeping bond demand and prices up. This has been the case with the US, UK, Japan and almost every other nation. But critics say investors must determine bond prices, while the yield curve should be developed by the market and not by liquidity support from central banks. Fair point. But as RBI governor Shaktikanta Das noted last year, yield curve is a public good and both market participants and the RBI have a shared responsibility. 

In extraordinary times such as now, central banks deploy the sovereign yield curve as the ‘centrepiece in policy setting’. With the repo rate no longer influencing monetary policy transmission, the RBI too has unleashed the yield curve to drive a wider array of interest rates further down the floor. In fact, in Australia and the EU, yield curve control is an official policy tool. That said, it’s imperative for the RBI to ensure that its debt management function doesn’t overshadow its monetary authority, given its objective to obtain low-cost financing for the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp