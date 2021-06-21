TN has done well, must keep guard up

As the second wave of Covid cases is on the wane in Tamil Nadu, the state government has rightly taken a cautious approach in effecting a staggered ‘unlocking’ of restrictions in force. Acknowledging that a one-size-fits-all response is not feasible, the government has introduced more relaxations in districts such as Chennai, which peaked earlier and now has a test positivity rate of 3%, while maintaining status quo in districts such as Coimbatore, which is still reporting a TPR of 10%. However, although public transport is being opened up in four districts with low TPR, the state has wisely avoided allowing high-risk activities such as indoor dining.

The DMK government took office during the peak of the second wave in the state and, despite some stumbles, largely acquitted itself by managing a crisis in supply of medical oxygen and rapidly expanding TN’s health infrastructure. Yet, ahead of any third wave of infections, it must keep its guard up. Surveillance and screening efforts by local bodies may be downsized but ought not be discontinued. Dismantling these systems as the first wave waned proved a mistake as patients fell through the cracks from March till May when these efforts were restarted across the state in earnest. As part of continuing surveillance, testing must remain easily accessible and regular fever camps, as initiated in Chennai, must continue across the state. Similarly, Tamil Nadu must embark on a transparent audit of deaths during the second wave so that the real cost of the pandemic is known, the kin of victims access benefits and every loss of life is recorded.

However, the key weapons against the coronavirus remain appropriate public behaviour and vaccination. Despite the state’s best efforts, with limited vaccine supply, the inoculation efforts are yet to hit their stride. Meanwhile, it is essential that authorities model and reinforce appropriate behaviour and the public learns to comply.