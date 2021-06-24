STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Undue delays in Krishna dispute

Telangana has been demanding a share of 550 tmcft of the total 811 tmcft that the Bachawat Tribunal had allotted for the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Krishna river

Krishna river (File Photo| EPS)

Krishna waters are yet again inflaming passions between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Contending that AP is going ahead with its “illegal project” of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme drawing water from the Srisailam reservoir on the border despite the NGT’s restraining order, the Telangana Cabinet has cleared the construction of many new projects on the river, including a barrage between Gadwal and Wanaparthy to impound 55.3 tmcft water, Pulichintala left canal and a lift irrigation scheme at Sunkesula. The AP government has slammed Telangana saying all of them were “illegal projects”. The row is snowballing into a high-octane political drama. 

As the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal's award, pronounced in 2010, is in a state of limbo since the issue is in the Supreme Court, the time-worn Bachawat Tribunal's award applies even today about which neither state is happy. Resolving the labyrinth of issues involved may look daunting, but this should not be the reason for the apex council to abdicate its responsibility of ensuring an amicable settlement between the two states. It was in 2004 that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal was constituted (it gave its award in 2010 for 1,004 tmcft water for undivided AP). This means the issue has been hanging fire for 17 years. 

While the states may prefer courtroom battles, they need to come to the negotiating table and settle the issue amicably. The irritants could be hammered out if the Centre takes a sincere apolitical approach, but unfortunately it hasn’t. The undue delays at various fora like the apex court, tribunals and apex council in resolving the issues between the warring states are unacceptable. 

