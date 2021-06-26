STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

J&K talks a good start, address sense of alienation

The special status the erstwhile state enjoyed is a dead horse and its restoration will only be a mere slogan for political parties, nothing more.

Published: 26th June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI-M’s MY Tarigami address media after a meeting of Gupkar Alliance in Srinagar | Zahoor PUNJaBI

At the outset, the Union government and all the Jammu & Kashmir political parties need to be commended for a successful meeting that was free of any animosity and rancour. Neither the government nor the J&K political leaders put forth any condition for participation in Thursday’s meeting and the talks were free of blame games or name-calling for what happened on 5 August 2019. Although there was no concrete decision or announcement at the end of the meeting, there was unanimity on the need for holding of elections in the Union territory, or in the words of the government, the revival of the democratic process that has been stalled for the past three years. The Centre has realised that any election process will not enjoy legitimacy without the involvement of mainstream political parties such as the PDP and NC. The District Development Council elections held last year underlined the failure of the Centre’s attempt to delegitimise these parties in order to create a political ecosystem bereft of the PDP and the NC. The two parties raised the issue of the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, but they will only fall on deaf ears unless the Supreme Court overturns the decision that enjoys Parliamentary approval. The special status the erstwhile state enjoyed is a dead horse and its restoration will only be a mere slogan for political parties, nothing more.

But an election must not be an end in itself, it should be the start of a sustained effort to address the core issue, which is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as an attempt to remove “dil ki doori”. The sense of alienation is deep and pervasive. So far the government has focused mainly on providing jobs, a corruption-free administration and economic development. But they are not enough. While unemployment and poverty provide a breeding ground for militancy, what feeds the urge to wield the gun is alienation, suspicion and distrust. Attempts or perceived moves to change the demographic character of J&K through a change in domicile laws only add to the sense of alienation. This has to stop or else the good start Thursday’s meeting has yielded will come to naught.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu & Kashmir J&K leaders PDP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp