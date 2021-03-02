STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination drive enters crucial phase

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

After covering over 1.15 crore healthcare professionals and frontline workers, the Centre has further expanded the nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive by bringing in new priority groups under its ambit. Everyone above 60 years and 45-plus people with co-morbidities can now receive the jab beginning March 1, which is a very welcome move. To make it seamless, the Union government has further decentralised the vaccination process by taking on board the private hospitals.

This will not only open the doors to vaccinate more and more people and protect the vulnerable groups, but also help break the virus chain. The Centre has already set the price for vaccine shot in private hospitals and created a protocol. With over 97% recoveries from Covid-19, India currently appears to be at a comfortable place. 

By now, more people in the country have received the jab than the total number of coronavirus cases. But going forward could be a stiff challenge for the Centre as well as States which are required to push the vaccination exercise. The first two phases of vaccination have not exactly yielded the success government would have liked to see. The first dose vaccination of healthcare workers achieved a 76.6% rate whereas the second has recorded a 62.2% footfall.

In case of frontline workers, the vaccination rate has been 47.7% so far. This certainly points at resistance to vaccines, which is worrying but understandable at the same time. The healthcare and frontline workers  are not exactly convinced which is why some states have had to adopt a tough stand against those displaying hesitation. Under such circumstances, mobilising people above 60 and those who are 45-plus will take some effort because the numbers are going to be big and spread over a large heterogeneous landscape while the comorbidities protocol presents itself as a complex one. 

Amidst all this is the worrying resurgence of cases in a few states including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and new strains of the virus being reported across the globe. Both the Centre and state governments have to put their heads together to thrash out the course forward which will be an uphill road indeed. 

