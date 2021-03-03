STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Important March for Tokyo Olympics fans

The decision to allow fans in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be taken later this month.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

There’s a sudden vibrancy in the world of sport, especially in the amateur circuit. Though tepid when competitions began amid the pandemic last year, the response has increased with the Olympics approaching in the horizon (from July 23). The rejigged qualifying window will be closing soon. With qualification in mind, players are travelling. Of course, there are Covid cases during competitions as well. There are frayed nerves here and there but more or less, the anxiety seems to have eased. The show, after all, needs to go on. 

March now looks packed. Badminton, wrestling, table tennis, fencing, shooting or athletics, name a sport and an event is taking place somewhere in the world. This month is significant for more than one reason. It was on March 24 when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organising committee took the unprecedented decision to postpone the Olympics. It is more than symbolic that the Olympic torch relay will start in Japan on March 25, exactly a year after it was postponed. Around 10,000 athletes are expected to take part over four months and will end on July 23 at the Olympic venue in Tokyo. Fans have been allowed on the route but cheering has been banned.

About 40% of qualification slots are still open. The IOC and the organising committee are keeping a close watch on all the competitions that are taking place across the globe. There have been postponements and cancellation but what’s heartening is that the athletes have started competing. There’s still uncertainty. Chinese players have skipped almost all tournaments, so, too, have Japan’s. There are different quarantine rules for those coming from the UK. The IOC task force for boxing has announced there will be no qualification as hosting it was getting difficult.

The decision to allow fans in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be taken later this month. The successful hosting of various competitions would be crucial. The International Federations have tweaked its competition rules and these could be seen even during the Olympics. And that M word — modifications — could easily go on to define the latest iteration of one of the longest-running events, sporting or otherwise, on the planet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp