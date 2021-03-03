Important March for Tokyo Olympics fans

There’s a sudden vibrancy in the world of sport, especially in the amateur circuit. Though tepid when competitions began amid the pandemic last year, the response has increased with the Olympics approaching in the horizon (from July 23). The rejigged qualifying window will be closing soon. With qualification in mind, players are travelling. Of course, there are Covid cases during competitions as well. There are frayed nerves here and there but more or less, the anxiety seems to have eased. The show, after all, needs to go on.

March now looks packed. Badminton, wrestling, table tennis, fencing, shooting or athletics, name a sport and an event is taking place somewhere in the world. This month is significant for more than one reason. It was on March 24 when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organising committee took the unprecedented decision to postpone the Olympics. It is more than symbolic that the Olympic torch relay will start in Japan on March 25, exactly a year after it was postponed. Around 10,000 athletes are expected to take part over four months and will end on July 23 at the Olympic venue in Tokyo. Fans have been allowed on the route but cheering has been banned.

About 40% of qualification slots are still open. The IOC and the organising committee are keeping a close watch on all the competitions that are taking place across the globe. There have been postponements and cancellation but what’s heartening is that the athletes have started competing. There’s still uncertainty. Chinese players have skipped almost all tournaments, so, too, have Japan’s. There are different quarantine rules for those coming from the UK. The IOC task force for boxing has announced there will be no qualification as hosting it was getting difficult.

The decision to allow fans in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be taken later this month. The successful hosting of various competitions would be crucial. The International Federations have tweaked its competition rules and these could be seen even during the Olympics. And that M word — modifications — could easily go on to define the latest iteration of one of the longest-running events, sporting or otherwise, on the planet.