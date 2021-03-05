Tamil Nadu polls: Dramatic Sasikala letter may add energy to AIADMK campaign

The dramatic late-evening announcement of V K Sasikala, former aide of J Jayalalithaa, to step aside from the political field a month ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu could lead to a tectonic shift in the state’s electoral landscape and improve the ruling AIADMK’s chances at the hustings. The party, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, has been consistent in its stand that it would not accommodate either Sasikala or the T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK in its alliance. Apprehension in the ruling camp of Sasikala playing a spoiler ever since her release from prison on January 27 and her spectacular 23-hour road show all along the 347-km Bengaluru-Chennai highway on February 8 have come to an end for now. Palaniswami’s firm line on Sasikala not only lifted the party’s confidence quotient but also made it a tough negotiator with the BJP, which was rumoured to be egging the AIADMK to patch up with the AMMK so as to forge a common front against the DMK.

Wednesday night’s announcement was meant to avoid a fractured mandate and end the lingering uncertainty over the Thevar vote swing, especially in the southern districts, considering that both Sasikala as well as Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam belong to that caste. However, her cleverly worded letter that said she will “stay away from politics”, but would pray for the “golden rule” of Jayalalithaa, does keep the door ajar for power play in the future. Anyway, she will not be able to contest any elections till 2027 under Section 8 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1958, as the law disqualifies people convicted for certain offences from running for office. Since Sasikala was convicted under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and sentenced to four years imprisonment along with a Rs 10 crore fine in the disproportionate assets case, she can at best be a kingmaker for now.

Sasikala, who was expelled from the AIADMK in 2011 by Jayalalithaa and reinstated within 100 days, appears to be buying time till the election verdict is out.