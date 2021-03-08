STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Imran wins trust vote, but Pakistani Oppn's Tail still up

In the process, Imran got into a blistering showdown with the country’s election commission.

Published: 08th March 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

Just when a sliver of rebellion was building within the ruling coalition, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan crushed it with the battering ram of a confidence vote at a special session of Parliament on Saturday. With the belligerent 11-party opposition boycotting the session, Imran got 178 votes in his favour, six more than the halfway mark of 172, through an open ballot. The drama began on Wednesday with the shock defeat of his finance minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh against former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party in indirect elections to the Senate, the nation’s upper house, from Parliament and the provincial assemblies. As many as 20 ruling coalition members cross-voted to make Gilani victorious after receiving millions of rupees in bribes, Imran claimed, giving wings to the opposition charge that the government had lost its majority. The trust vote was essentially a dare at the black sheep from within to take a tilt at him, knowing fully well that they were ill-prepared to open their cards right now, as he continues to have the support of the military, the real power behind the throne.

In the process, Imran got into a blistering showdown with the country’s election commission. A leaked video of Gilani's son with possible cross-voters had created a flutter. But the poll panel went ahead with the election and later issued a rare statement to rebut the premier's charges. Imran's attempt to intimidate the election commission went against the grain of democracy, as his demand for traceable balloting in the Senate poll was not supported by law. The poll panel rightly threw the rule book at him and went for a secret ballot, saying it was up to Parliament to amend the laws if it wanted an open ballot.

By ranting at the money bags deciding victories in the Senate without providing proof, the PM has sullied its reputation, including those of his own party’s members. That he heads a corrupt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is an unmistakable inference. With the opposition's tail up on the back of a faltering economy and runaway inflation, Imran cannot wish away the growing challenge to his hold on power. How that would affect recent attempts to normalise relations with India remains to be seen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran khan Pakistan Parliament Pakistan trust vote
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp