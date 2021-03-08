STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s youngsters stand up and fight

At the same time, the likes of Axar, Washington and Siraj can learn from the best even as they feel their way into Test cricket.

Indian players celebrate a dismissal on the third day of the fourth Test cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 6, 2021.

Indian players celebrate a dismissal on the third day of the fourth Test cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 6, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

In the Indian cricket team that featured in last winter's first Test against Australia at Adelaide, there were just three players under 29: Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari. Even if most of the rest were bonafide greats or highly dependable players, one of the uncomfortable questions that was begging to be asked was: Why are the team's young T20 stars not breaking through in long-form cricket? The evidence in the next seven Tests has firmly shut down that question. 

Even if the team's principal assets are on the wrong side of 30 - Cheteshwar Pujara (33), Virat Kohli (32), Ajinkya Rahane (32), R Ashwin (34), Umesh Yadav (33), Mohammed Shami (30), Ishant Sharma (32), Ravindra Jadeja (32) - those who made their mark against Australia and England have shown they are more than ready. Youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur stood up to be counted when the chips were down. Some of them could well challenge the senior members for their spot. Gill scored runs in Australia, Siraj picked up wickets whenever he bowled, Axar scythed through England at home while both Shardul and Washington showed they have the nous to prosper even in backs-to-the-wall situations. It is a comfortable headache for the management to have before two critical away series: England and South Africa. 

At the same time, the likes of Axar, Washington and Siraj can learn from the best even as they feel their way into Test cricket. Instead of being thrown in at the deep end a couple of years later when the seniors will have to prioritise to safeguard their bodies, this is the perfect time to initiate the slow and somewhat tricky process of blooding the next generation - rather than allowing the seniors to walk in when they become injury-free. No, this isn't to say that senior players haven't performed. After all, Ashwin was the man of the series against England. But the work put in by the likes of Pant and Axar helped immensely. Now, the tricky part begins. Whether the next-gen team would be invincible or not would depend on how the management lets this raw talent flourish.

