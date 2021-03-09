STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave

At this time, it is also important that political parties remain cautious and embrace responsible practices.

Published: 09th March 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

One year after Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Covid-19, the state is once again on the alert. After a rocky beginning to the management of the virus, when testing remained too limited and delayed action resulted in the formation of large clusters, TN achieved a degree of success in containing the spread of the infection. Thanks to the tireless work of healthcare and  sanitation workers and a commitment to high levels of RT-PCR testing, the peak caseload of the summer of 2020 subsided by the end of the year, while the case fatality rate also remained low.

However, in the past month, there has been a gradual increase in the number of fresh cases being reported, especially from Chennai, and the state is once again recording over 500 new cases each day. This rise comes just as political parties begin to engage in a month of hectic campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls even as complacency sets in amongst members of the public. This could be a dangerous cocktail. 

While the state Health Department has remained vigilant even as cases dipped, it cannot be denied that the most stringent measures of surveillance and containment, including door-to-door checks, have been long relaxed. Health officials have now rightly instructed districts and local bodies to increase surveillance to prevent the emergence of a second wave. Attributing the rise in cases to family and workplace clusters, officials have ordered stricter adherence to quarantine norms and standard operating procedures. At this time, it is also important that political parties remain cautious and embrace responsible practices. They too must ensure pandemic norms are complied with at campaign events and meetings and must remind the public that the dangers of Covid remain real. The health officials must intensify communications campaigns to reiterate the importance of social distancing, mask-wearing and washing hands. 

Thanks to the wonders of science, people around the world have been able to access high- quality, safe vaccines against a disease that was unknown 18 months ago. At this stage, the state, politicians and people must not let up the guard, lest we lose more lives—and livelihoods—to this virus. Not when the end may well be in sight. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu polls
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp