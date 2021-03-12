STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala elections: CPM’s bold assembly poll ticket gamble

Despite being aware of the risks involved, the party valiantly chose to stick to its radical decision of not fielding those who have contested the last two Assembly polls.

Published: 12th March 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, LDF

Representational Image. (Photo | Online Desk, Ashitha Jayaprakash)

The ruling CPM trod a brave path when it announced its list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, dropping 33 sitting MLAs, including some powerful ministers and mass leaders. Its gamble of deploying young and new faces paid off in the recent local body elections, but there’s no guarantee that the same strategy can yield results in a state polls where factors at work are vastly different.

Despite being aware of the risks involved, the party valiantly chose to stick to its radical decision of not fielding those who have contested the last two Assembly polls, ignoring the protests and poster campaigns unleashed by party workers at an unprecedented scale. The CPM will certainly have to manage the repercussions and may even pay an electoral price. But for now, the party has managed to implement a strategy that it believes will help it retain power.

Besides candidate selection, sections of the CPM’s rank and file are also upset about the seat-sharing. The fact is that the CPM can illafford to ignore the sentiments of the cadre, the backbone of the organisation. The last time the party had to deal with public protests by workers was in 2006 when veteran leader V S Achuthanandan was denied a ticket to contest. It had to buckle under pressure and field Achuthanandan, who led the Left Front to a famous victory and became chief minister.

In the next Assembly polls in 2011, poor candidate selection was said to be the reason for the alliance’s narrow defeat. What has to be noted here is that the past experiences have not deterred the party from taking bold decisions this election. The decision to deny seats to about 50% of the current legislators and keep leaders like Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran and E P Jayarajan away from the contest underscores the party’s confidence in its capabilities and belief in its strategies.

To go with 38 fresh faces when the prudent thing to do is to stick to the proven warhorses requires courage. Whatever may be the outcome, the CPM deserves a pat on its back for displaying the nerve to test its bench strength in a crucial poll and give youngsters a chance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E P Jayarajan Thomas Isaac Pinarayi Vijayan CPM Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala elections Kerala polls
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp