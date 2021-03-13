KCR faces tough budget calls

Telangana, like any other state, is trying to recover from the cataclysmic effect Covid has wrought on its economy and move on to the next fiscal with hope. The Budget Session of the state Assembly is set to begin on March 15. An exercise to look for avenues to augment revenues is already on. For 2020-21, the state had planned a budget of Rs 1.82 lakh crore and it remains to be seen what the revised budget would come to at the end of the financial year that was hit by the pandemic. As the state moves closer to planning its budget for the next fiscal (2021-22), the situation is not looking very encouraging though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is optimistic, arguing that financially the state would be better off in the next year, in relative terms. Even without Covid, the state was reeling under the pressure of economic slowdown at the beginning of the current financial year with devolutions from the Centre shrinking and the state’s commitments increasing. For the ensuing fiscal, the size of the budget might be the same and might even get bloated to Rs 2 lakh crore, but the proof of the pudding would be in the eating as the government would have to do a trapeze act to come up with resources without resorting to taxation to redeem its budget commitments or end up with a revised budget with a gaping hole.

At a review recently, the chief minister dropped a bombshell that Covid had knocked away Rs 1 lakh crore that should have accrued to the state exchequer. Though half of it is notional, the figure is still unnerving. There are too many millstones around the government’s neck. The ruling party often brags about its welfare schemes as the most people-friendly, but looking at them, the economists say they are scary. For instance, the farmers’ investment subsidy scheme — Rythu Bandhu — spirits away Rs 12,000 crore, social security pension Aasara takes up Rs 11,758 crore, and Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak — a gift to the newly married couples — devour Rs 1,450 crore, to name a few. The CM would have to shore up revenues without cutting into welfare schemes as he would have to face elections in 2023. It is a tough call and no one envies him.