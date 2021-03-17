On paying women for housework

Should women be paid for doing housework? Though almost all political fronts in Tamil Nadu have promised to pay women for their contributions ahead of the upcoming polls, the idea is not new. A good 50 years ago, writer Selma James first put forth the idea of paying women for household labour. Selma had come to the decision based on her own experiences: She had spent years working double-shifts in a factory, after which she had to return home to fulfil her duties at home.

A good five decades later, after Selma’s arguments got lost in the wider women’s movements, the idea of paying women for housework has found new takers. Interestingly, all of these leaders are men. The argument may be a pertinent one considering the amount of unpaid labour women do at home, statistics show. As per ILO, Indian women on an average spend 297 minutes a day doing housework. In absolute terms, the work put in by women from middle-class and poor households could be much higher. By comparison, men put in a meagre 31 minutes of housework. Not just that. Men also spend significantly more time sleeping, eating, watching TV and relaxing in general compared to the women in their homes. In such a circumstance, not paying women for their housework would amount to not recognising their contribution to economic development, argues the study. Paying women for their housework would also be the first step towards ensuring universal basic income, argue some experts. It would improve purchasing power and parity among genders, and revive consumption. It would also create space to reorganise existing welfare schemes, in view of the direct cash transfer to women.

But why has the world forgotten Selma’s arguments? Some say it’s because the larger network of feminists do not agree with her. There is a big risk to incentivising women for household work as it institutionalises the practice. It will exacerbate the existing inequity in doing housework. For a country like India still steeped in patriarchal practices, this could mean a death knell to gender parity.