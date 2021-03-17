STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

On paying women for housework

In absolute terms, the work put in by women from middle-class and poor households could be much higher.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

Should women be paid for doing housework? Though almost all political fronts in Tamil Nadu have promised to pay women for their contributions ahead of the upcoming polls, the idea is not new. A good 50 years ago, writer Selma James first put forth the idea of paying women for household labour. Selma had come to the decision based on her own experiences: She had spent years working double-shifts in a factory, after which she had to return home to fulfil her duties at home. 

A good five decades later, after Selma’s arguments got lost in the wider women’s movements, the idea of paying women for housework has found new takers. Interestingly, all of these leaders are men. The argument may be a pertinent one considering the amount of unpaid labour women do at home, statistics show. As per ILO, Indian women on an average spend 297 minutes a day doing housework. In absolute terms, the work put in by women from middle-class and poor households could be much higher. By comparison, men put in a meagre 31 minutes of housework. Not just that. Men also spend significantly more time sleeping, eating, watching TV and relaxing in general compared to the women in their homes. In such a circumstance, not paying women for their housework would amount to not recognising their contribution to economic development, argues the study. Paying women for their housework would also be the first step towards ensuring universal basic income, argue some experts. It would improve purchasing power and parity among genders, and revive consumption. It would also create space to reorganise existing welfare schemes, in view of the direct cash transfer to women.

But why has the world forgotten Selma’s arguments? Some say it’s because the larger network of feminists do not agree with her. There is a big risk to incentivising women for household work as it institutionalises the practice. It will exacerbate the existing inequity in doing housework. For a country like India still steeped in patriarchal practices, this could mean a death knell to gender parity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
housework Selma James Assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp